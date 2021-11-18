Warner Music in Talks to Purchase David Bowie Music Catalog – Ft

The company is raising $ 535 million in debt to support the potential acquisition, writes the Ft, which cites people familiar with the situation.

Warner Music, a record company of artists such as Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, also signed an agreement with Madonna in August to relaunch the pop star’s entire catalog in the coming years.

Warner Music did not comment.

Bowie, born in 1947, was a visionary British rock star who racked up hits, including “Space Oddity” and “Let’s Dance”.

Bowie has spanned the worlds of hedonistic rock, fashion, art and theater for five decades, pushing the boundaries of music to produce some of the most innovative songs of his generation.

The singer passed away in 2016 at the age of 69, two days after releasing the album “Blackstar”, which garnered some of the best reviews of his career.

