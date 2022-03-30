Warner Park, Madrid, Spain – InterPark

Since its opening in 2002, Parque Warner Madrid has set the standard for what makes a great park. It is one of the most complete and modern amusement parks in Europe, with all the services that make each guest’s visit pleasant and easy. Located in San Martín de la Vega, just 28 kilometers from Madrid, Parque Warner occupies 700,000 square meters and brings the glamor and charm of Hollywood to Spain.

Operated by Parcs Reunidos, one of the world’s leading operators of regional theme parks and one of the three global theme park operators, the park is home to 41 attractions that can be found in five themed areas, which are visited by more than two million visitors. . annually. Each themed area has its own tours, restaurants, and shops for guests to enjoy.

Visitors’ first experience of the area upon entering the park is Hollywood Boulevard, a faithful recreation of the glitz and glamor found in America’s entertainment capital. As visitors stroll the Walk of Fame, they’ll see that the park pays tribute to some of the biggest stars on the silver screen, from Morgan Freeman to Kevin Costner, Julia Roberts and Ingrid Bergman, to name a few. The Chinese Theater especially stands out, a replica of Grauman’s Chinese Theater in California, with a façade reminiscent of a huge Chinese pagoda and which gives way to a warm interior in which red bathes the room and the corridors of the venue. Hollywood Boulevard also has a plethora of restaurants and shops for guests to choose from, whether it’s enjoying American food at Foster’s Hollywood or picking up a souvenir to remember your trip to the park.

DC Super Heroes World welcomes visitors to the land of heroes and villains. With thrilling rides, games of skill and live performances, from the modern Metropolis, home of Superman, to the gloomy Gotham City, where Batman keeps the peace, visitors write their own story through the experiences found here.

DC Super Heroes World has some of the most impressive attractions at Parque Warner. Superman, for example, is a free-fall seven-ring roller coaster that simulates the flight of a real hero at more than 100 km/h, while the Batman: Arkham Asylum roller coaster leaves you breathless with steep falls, loops and curves in 40 seconds From the ride that takes visitors to a top speed of 83 km/h, with the first dizzying descent of 31 meters, five more loops follow. Also in the area is La Venganza del Enigma, a free fall tower 100 meters high.

In the big cities of Gotham and Metropolis, people are always on the go, so when it’s time to refuel and stop for a bite to eat, fast food options at the Daily Planet and Gotham City Grill allow visitors to grab a bite to eat. , quickly recharge and return to the excitement of Parque Warner. And when it comes to shopping, whether you’re a Caped Crusader or more of a Joker, DC Super Heroes World has shopping experiences to suit any guest’s mood. You can visit the Batman Merchandise Shop or the Joker Candy Shop for some treats that will entice even the most pissed off visitor asking “Why so serious?”

Moving through the park, the next stop is Old West Territory Where guests must keep their wits about them as they journey through this tribute to America’s Western roots; if they’re lucky, they might go right into an old-fashioned duel. Located in the west wing of the park and spread across 800,000 square feet of the imaginary city, including everything from homes, salons, shops and more, after seeing performers repeat the OK Corral-worthy showdown, guests can also show off your goal in various games of skill.

Attractions in this area of ​​the park include the impressive Coaster-Express wooden roller coaster, which traverses large valleys and has a top speed of 80 km/h. Then there is the Rio Bravo water ride, which takes place in a gold mine with boats that travel through the valleys, the red towns of India and the desert landscapes of the Far West. The gold rush also inspired Carros de la Mina With the recreations of the small cars that were used in the mining deposits going round and round to the guests. Wild Falls, on the other hand, takes visitors through a waterfall at high speed and is a trip for the whole family.

Food and drink from the Old West Territory can be found at El Rancho y Cantina de los Bandidos, while shops include the Rio Bravo, where guests can pick up a badge, bandana or cowboy hat to remember their time in the Wild West.

Cartoon Village was designed with Parque Warner’s younger guests in mind. Set in the world of Warner Bros. and Hanna Barbera comics, little guests may run into Bugs Bunny or Tweety Bird at a picnic, and they’ll definitely need to protect these picnic baskets from Yogi Bear! Attractions include the Tom and Jerry roller coaster, which takes young bikers on a grand cat-and-mouse ride before hopping on Daffy Duck’s Bumper Cars, Beep Beep Roadrunner and The ACME Factory. Little ones can enjoy great live performances at the Looney Tunes Amphitheater and then visit the homes of their favorite characters, including Bugs, Daffy and Tweety. Meanwhile, food options cater to the kids at Cartoon Village. The Cartoon Classics store offers a wide range of merchandise featuring cartoon stars from Warner Bros. and Hanna-Barbera.

Movie World Studios is inspired by Hollywood production studios, with streets that recreate sets and scenes from famous movies. Many famous productions in Burbank, California may be half a world away, but it definitely doesn’t feel that way inside Movie World Studios. Attractions that guests can enjoy include Stunt Fall, a hanging, rotating roller coaster with seven inversions, the most in Europe for a roller coaster of its kind. Guests can also travel to the Land of Oz during musical performances at Wizard of Oz Enjoy exciting shows like Police Academy Madness. Dining options include Spanish food at Casa del Sol, while shops offer merchandise from many popular movies, including Police Academy.

One of Parque Warner’s most recent additions is Parque Warner Beach, a water park, which received a major expansion in 2018 with six new DC Comics Justice League-themed attractions. This fantastic water park includes two huge wave pools, one specially designed for adults and one for children, as well as two children’s splash areas and a lazy river. A recent expansion allows visitors to head directly to Warner Beach if all they want is a day at the water park, a new separate gate that allows entry only to Warner’s Parque Beach.

What else will guests find at Warner Beach? Well, they can dip their toes in the real sand in the sundeck, perfect for sunbathing during the warmer months, or they can opt for VIP treatment and upgrade their trip to a VIP beach experience, similar to some of the fancier beaches. piers of the California coast. And should they need to shop and eat, guests can choose from El Gran Kahuna BBQ, DC Action Commissary, serving Hawaiian-style fare, or El Embarcadero with Scooby Doo, serving authentic American takeout. .

In addition to all the games and attractions of the Warner Park, 58 shows, 18 shows, parades and animations are held every day. In addition to the regular shows that take place throughout the year, Parque Warner also organizes seasonal events around Halloween (Delirium: The Musical; Freddy Krueger: A New Nightmare; La Llorona: Pasaje del Terror; Pasaje Infantil: El Animated Forest and Characters and Halloween Environment) and Christmas (The Three Kings; Luscious Christmas Dance; Christmas Musical; Santa Claus Shelter; Christmas Time Parade; and Lula Bunny: Christmas Party).

Parque Warner Madrid is one of the most progressive theme parks in all of Europe, many of its attractions are unique and the park is also home to the second tallest free landing tower in the world. Inspired by Warner Bros movies, Hollywood and more, it’s a garden the whole family will enjoy. It has also been named the safest Spanish theme park since 2006.

at a glance

Opened in April 2002

Located in Madrid, Spain

Managed by Parques Reunidos

5 themed areas: Hollywood Boulevard, Movie World Studios, DC Superheroes World, Old West Territory, and Cartoon Village

With the Parque Warner Beach water park

41 trips

www.parkwarner.com

All details correct at time of publication: March/April 2021 issue of InterPark Magazine