Warner regrets the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ | Films

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) was a highly requested and celebrated version of the film by DC fans. However, a new report from Variety indicates that senior executives at Warner Bros. Discovery regret having released the film.

According to the report, WB sources point out that the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max just made fans of the snyderverse “clench even more” against the study and that company leaders claimed that the tape “should never have happened”.

The #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement came after the premiere of League of Justice (2017), which did not do well at the box office or with critics. The film was going to be directed by Zack Snyder, but he had to leave his position after a family tragedy and Joss Whedon (avengers2012) replaced it.

In addition, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher, part of the cast of the first version of Justice Leaguemade accusations about the mistreatment of Joss Whedon when they worked together.

Will there be more of Zack Snyder’s universe in the DCEU?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) satisfied the fans with its 4 hours of duration; However, this only made it possible for them to demand follow-up to that alternative and not to the plans for the DCEU. Jim Lee, CCO of DC, was happy with the results of the film, but recently assured that “there are no plans for additional work on that material.”

The director’s fans later launched the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement, but the 2021 film will not only have no follow-up, but the heads of Warner Bros. already begin to deny its existence. During the making of a documentary by Leslie Iwerks, the studio assured that it would only recognize League of Justice (2017).

Though Zack Snyder made several DC movies with Warner Bros., everything indicates that he will no longer work with them after the merger with Discovery. Meanwhile, the director brought his new films to Netflix and the two versions of The Justice League They’re still on HBO Max.

