Warner reveals the conditions necessary for its realization

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff revealed what the conditions are necessary for the realization of Matrix 5

The sequel fever does not subside: although the previous chapter of the saga has yet to come to light, we have already begun to talk about the possibility of making Matrix 5. In particular, during an interview with the well-known industry magazine Deadline, Warner’s CEO spoke about the topic Ann Sarnoff; the executive confirmed that the study may be available to consider the realization of a possible further follow-up, but also added that the necessary condition for its production is the participation of Lana Wachowski.

Sarnoff has indeed expressed full confidence in the author and has declared that Warner is ready to collaborate with you in any project she has in mind, Matrix 5 included. The CEO then paused to talk about the distribution model used by the company during the pandemic, which saw the films to be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max and that, right after the release of the new film from the franchise Matrix, will be put aside permanently.

Loading... Advertisements

In addition to the return of Lana Wachowski, Matrix 4 involved most of the cast of the classic trilogy. They have returned to take on the role of their characters Keanu Reeves (John Wick, The Neon Demon), Carrie-Anne Moss (Memento, Jessica Jones), Jada Pinkett Smith (Scream 2, Madagascar) And Lambert Wilson (Catwoman, Timeline – At the edge of time). Little information has leaked as to regarding it script which, according to some rumors, could not take into consideration what was staged in the second and third chapter. It is likely that, to have sure information about it, it will be necessary to wait for the release of the film, which will reach theaters on December 18th.

Read also Matrix 4 rated Rated R for “violence and vulgar language”