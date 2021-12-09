Having cold feet and hands in winter is a very common ailment that we all have to deal with sooner or later. Generally it is solved very easily with a good pair of gloves or thermal socks. If we suffer from it often it is advisable to exercise regularly and follow a rich and well balanced diet to help us maintain good circulation. In the vast majority of cases, therefore, it is nothing to worry about. Sometimes, however, cold hands and feet can be a symptom of something more serious. There is a disorder which, as the main symptom, has always cold hands and feet, and which can manifest itself in particular after the age of 40. Let’s see what it is.

Warning, always cold hands and feet could be a symptom of this disease, especially after the age of 40

But what disease are we talking about? It is the manifestation of Reynaud, a hypersensitivity of the blood vessels to phenomena such as drops or changes in temperature, or to stress. Reynaud’s disease leads to a narrowing of blood vessels in the peripheral areas of the body, and consequently to a feeling of cold. It can happen at any age, but generally under 40, symptoms are milder, and easier to manage or eliminate.

After the age of 40, these symptoms could instead be associated with more serious pathologies of the vascular system.

Reynaud’s phenomenon can cause a loss of sensation in the hands or feet, pale or otherwise red areas. As a result of this we may have dry and cracked skin, or even skin cracks or ulcers. So be careful, cold hands and feet could be a symptom of this disease, especially after the age of 40.

Hyperthyroidism could also cause cold hands and feet

Another ailment that could cause cold hands and feet is hyperthyroidism. A malfunctioning thyroid could negatively affect our body’s ability to regulate temperature. As a result, we may always feel cold, especially in the extremities.

How to protect yourself

If we suspect that we suffer from a particular circulation disorder, it is always imperative to contact a doctor who will be able to make a diagnosis and indicate a correct therapy. Some general rules, however, are to equip yourself with quanta and thermal socks during the coldest days, and protect your hands when we wash the dishes or use cleaning products to minimize damage to the skin.

