Warning: Miley Cyrus returns with a live album

She had just ignited the Lollapalooza Brazil, on March 26, when Miley Cyrus announced on her social networks the release of her first live album, Warning: Miley Live. It includes twenty of his tracks, from the beginnings of his career to his most recent compositions, such as Party in the USA, Plastic Hearts and We Can’t Stop – and two previously unreleased songs Attention and You. Most of the recordings are from his concert at the Super Bowl Music Festival in Los Angeles last February. The album’s tracklist also includes covers, including Where Is My Mind (Pixies), heart of glass (Blondy), Like a Prayer (Madonna), Maybe (Janis Joplin), Jolene (Dolly Parton).

Since the resounding success of his album bangerz (2013) – which featured the unforgettable track Wrecking-Ball – and the triumphant tour that followed, Miley Cyrus multiplies the successes. In 2020, this is the album Plastic Hearts that she presented to the public; an album more rock-pop than ever, carried by the singles Midnight Sky and imprisonin duet with the English singer Dua Lipa.

Warning: Miley Live thus stands out as the very first live album of the singer. The boundaries between musical genres are crossed with each title – between hip-hop, rock, punk-rock, blues, and disco. The vocal power of the singer imposes itself on each of her interpretations – proof, if it were still necessary, that Miley Cyrus is a born performer. After the last two years that deprived fans of concerts, Warning: Miley Livewhose tracklist was chosen by the fans, allows you to (re)live the emotions of live music.