warning to Europe – Time





The resumption of infections at alarming rates in Germany and Russia, as well as in the east, is worrying, as are the forecasts on the pandemic. For the WHO, the world health organization, the rate of transmission of Covid-19 in Europe is “very worrying” and in the Old Continent there could be “another half a million deaths” by February.

Germany has 194 people who died in one day from Covid-19, while new infections jump over 20 thousand. The data worries Berlin, so much so as to push the Minister of Health Jens Spahn to talk about the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and to predict new restrictions for those who are not immunized. Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to spokesman Steffen Seibert, considers the data and the increase in the occupancy rate of hospital beds to be “very worrying”. It is “a pandemic of unvaccinated people” and “serious,” Spahn said at a press conference with Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institut. He complained about the lack of green pass controls in his country, urging local and public places to request it more.