Warren Buffet: The Tycoon’s GOLD Advice for Young Job Seekers

Warren Buffet He is one of the richest men in the world, owns a net worth of 115 thousand 4 million dollars. But his wealth goes beyond his money, the 91-year-old is usually prodigal when asked for advice.

In his annual letter to his shareholders, Buffett recommended to young who are looking for a job bet on your personal fulfillment and do work you enjoy.

Related news

READ – How to read like Bill Gates? Here THREE tips from the tycoon to improve the habit of reading

Ensures that it is more recommended work on what you are passionate about and not choose a position only because of the place where you are going to work, no matter how much you admire the company; for him salary that they are going to pay you or because successful people work there who can help you in your future.

The executive director of Berkshire Hathaway is aware that economic realities can interfere with this type of search, but students should keep in mind that once they find your dream jobThey will no longer be working.

He gave his personal experience as an example, he mentioned that when he was young he worked as a clerk in his grandfather’s store, however, the job he had always wanted came when he acquired BerkshireHathaway.

The company was in serious financial problemsbut little by little he was achieving success, which, he assures, is due to the fact that he found employees who enjoy working.

Today, Berkshire Hathaway is an investment and holding company that owns or has long-term interests in companies such as American Express and Coca-Cola. Its market capitalization is 708 thousand 610 million dollarsuntil March 1, 2022.

buffettin addition to running Berkshire, owns more than 60 companiesincluded Geico and Duracellas well as the string Dairy Queen.

In recent years he has donated nearly 45 billion dollars through various charitable foundations such as the Gates Foundation.

ABC