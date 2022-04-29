Warren Buffett and Steve Jobs’s method to be successful: a single word that allows you to be focused

After his divorce, Carl was engulfed in a cloud of negativity and on the advice of an old co-worker he decides to attend a motivational seminar. oh the guru Terrence urges him to say “yes” to everything that is proposed to him. if the tycoon Warren Buffet would cross paths with the character played by Jim Carrey in “Yes, Sir!” surely you will be very disappointed with his attitude because it doesn’t fit at all with his philosophy for success.

What differentiates successful people? Often they inquire about their habits and customs to try to apply them to daily life and, in this way, achieve the goals that each one sets for himself. In that case, it is a single syllable that, they say, could completely change the way projects are carried out. Just say “no”.

The Steve Jobs Method

“People think that being focused means saying ‘yes’ to what you have to focus on, but that’s not its true meaning. It means saying ‘no’ to a hundred other great ideas,” said Steve Jobs during a global conference on developers of Apple in 1997. And he concluded: “I’m just as proud of the things we haven’t done as I am of the things we have.. To innovate is to say no to 1000 things”.

The founder of the apple brand made “no” a habit. According to Apple designer Jony Ive, Jobs used to ask him regularly: “How many things did you say no to today?“. In dialogue with Vanity Fair, he explained that the reason behind this practice is that being focused should become the guide when making decisions. “ Focusing means saying no to something you think is a great idea. . And you wake up thinking about it, but you say no because you’re focused on something else.”

After all, time affects everyone equally. For everyone there are 24 hours, 7 days a week and so on. No matter how rich or successful you are, time will always be a limitation for the amount of activities to do . So saying “no” maximizes time. The key is not to take it as a missed opportunity but as a removal of distractions.

Warren Buffett’s advice

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are two other examples of successful people who managed to introduce this word into their daily routines in order to have a magnifying glass on what really matters. Actually, the founder of Microsoft picked up this habit from a tip from “the oracle of Omaha”.

“There is always going to be an endless supply of opportunities, things to do, causes to care about, and more and more. Knowing when and how to say no to projects, social invitations, and other requests frees you up. to focus on goals that matter,” Buffett told Gates.

The most important point is to prioritize. According to Jim Collins, author of the book “Good to great,” do not make lists of things to do, but of things to stop doing . Here’s a list of things successful people often say “no” to.