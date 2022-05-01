Warren Buffett: “I wouldn’t pay $25 for all the bitcoins in the world”

Buffett in the spotlight at the Berkshire Hathawai Shareholders Meeting held over the weekend in Omaha, Nebraska REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo/File Photo

the legendary investor warren buffett, nicknamed “the wise man of Omaha”, considered at 91 years old a kind of legend of investment and finance, said this weekend: “I would not pay even 25 dollars for all the bitcoins in the world.”

President and director of one of the largest and most consistent global investment funds, Buffett led the Berkshire Annual Shareholders Meeting on Saturday, which for the first time since 2019 was held in person in Omaha, Nebraska, in the middle of the call “Deep America” The event is considered a “Woodstock for Capitalists” and attracted up to 40,000 people from around the world. The 2019 meeting, for instance, contributed $21.3 million to Omaha’s economy.

The emphasis is striking, as the market capitalization of all bitcoins in circulation in the world is $723 billion, well over $25. But Buffett is a traditional investor, treading on firmer ground. In fact, he said that instead of bitcoins he would buy farmland or invest in real estate.

Buffet reiterated his view that bitcoin is “worth nothing because it doesn’t produce anything” and its value fluctuates based on what people are willing to pay for it. “It has a magic to it, but people have attributed magic to a lot of things,” he said, comparing bitcoin to an insurance company that bills itself as a technological marvel.as reported by the Spanish edition of Business Insider.

Memorability from the “Woodstock for Capitalists” in Omaha. Warren (Buffett) and Charlie (Munger) are 91 and 93 respectively REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Charlie Munger, Buffett’s partner, who is even older than him, was also highly critical of bitcoin. “In my life, I try to avoid things that are stupid, evil, and make me look bad compared to someone else, and bitcoin does all three,” said Munger, who explained that buying the most famous crypto would be “stupid” because he believes that eventually it will be worth zero, “evil”, because it undermines the integrity and stability of the US financial system and would make it look like a “fool”, because the Chinese government was smart enough to ban bitcoin. As if those comments weren’t enough, Munger compared bitcoin to a venereal disease and said the US government should ban it.

rat poison

Buffett went further. In 2018, when bitcoin was experiencing its first wave of euphoria, he had said that the most famous cryptocurrency was “rat poison squared”. But years later, Berkshire invested $1 billion in Nubank, a Brazilian “neobank” or digital bank focused on the cryptocurrency business.

For traditional investors, the twists of bitcoin are certainly puzzling. The cryptocurrency came to trade just under USD 69,000 in November 2021, and today its price does not reach USD 38,000, which caused its capitalization to go from over USD 1.3 trillion to just under USD 723,000 million, a loss in value of about $600 billion from the peak.

Meanwhile in the Bahamas

The “crypto industry”, however, is betting big. This Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and main shareholder of FTX, one of the most successful cryptocurrency exchanges, seeking to lend an air of high respectability to his business, convened a figure-packed crypto conference in the Bahamas, the island to which, for regulatory and tax reasons, he moved the company in September 2021.

Bankman-Fried shared the stage with former US President, bill clintonand former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair and figures from finance and the artistic jet set attended, among them the super-model Gisele Bundchenthe actor Orlando Bloom, the singer and songwriter Katy Perry Y Liam PayneFormer vocalist and guitarist for One Direction.

Tony Blair, Bill Clinton and Sam Bankman-Fried: on Thursday they shared the stage in the Bahamas, at an event convened by Bankman, founder and main shareholder of FTX, a crypto exchange and owner of a fortune estimated at USD 24,000 million

Curly hair, student air, Bankman-Fried is one of the hyper-millionaires of the crypto world, with an estimated personal fortune of USD 24,000 million, but his concepts have received harsh criticism.

When asked to explain how a new crypto phenomenon called yield farming (translatable “yield farm”), which combines cryptocurrencies and DeFi (decentralized finance) and provides high returns, used a box as an analogy. “This is a valuable box as evidenced by all the money that people have apparently decided should be in the box. And who are we to say they are wrong? , he observed, to conclude with a sort of self-fulfilling prophecy. As investors become more optimistic about the evolution of the value of the box, he finished “they go and pour another $ 300 million in the box and then it goes to infinity, and then everyone makes money.”

Matt Levine and Jemima Kelly columnists for Bloomberg and the Financial Times respectively, couldn’t believe it. The Bankman-Fried description was a description of the traditional “Ponzi-scheme,” a classic pyramid scheme in which early entrants mop up the profits of earlier entrants and exit on time. Something similar to the case of Generación Zoe, for which he was arrested Leonardo Cositortoalthough there is no central administrator in the “box” that Bankman described.

The most surprising thing, Kelly observed in the FT, is that what Bankman-Fried described is not only true for the yield farming; it also applies to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Something similar, apparently, thinks Warren Buffett.

