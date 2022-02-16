Warren Buffett invests in Bitcoin bank Nubank

You know when Warren Buffett moves even a small part of his immense capital there is always a meaning, let alone when his investment is not so small but is 1 billion US dollars in shares of the Nubankthe largest bank in Latin America for fintech and cryptocurrency exchange.

Warren Buffett’s investments in Nubank

To be honest it is not the first time that Warren Buffett invests in crypto, but let’s go step by step.

The position of the billionaire with respect to this world has always been very critical in words (perhaps as a strategy), but if we talk about facts, things change.

Already on the occasion of the listing of Nubank on the American stock exchange, he had already invested the former 500 million in the banking company with a return of 150 million only on debut.

In short, Buffett knows how to do it, but we already knew this. What is striking in all this is not so much that it has returned to investing in fintech as much as the method used.

The Oracle of Omaha (as it is called in the environment) sold something like $ 3 billion worth of shares (1.8 billion Visa shares and 1.3 billion Mastercard shares) from assets that impact the real economy as we know it today, for grow in a sector that is now perceived as the new way of finance.

This, combined with the change in sensitivity towards the crypto world by a player who is very sensitive to business and who usually has a cautious approach, gives investors hope for the future in this area, targeting copious gains.

In particular Easynvestthe trading platform of Nubank bought in 2020, offers Bitcoin ETF from June 2021; is supported by QR Asset Management and is listed on the B3 stock exchange.

The future of Bitcoin

The number of investment products related to crypto in 2021 almost doubled from 35 to 80 according to what reported by Bloomberg while the total valuation of the assets held reached 63 billion against 24 billion dollars at the beginning of the year.

Second Emily Portney, Chief Financial Officer at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (another company in Buffet’s portfolio), digital assets could become a very profitable investment as Bitcoin’s growth continues. Also Leah Wald CEO of Valkyrie, foresees an exponential increase in capital flows in investment means. Despite Bitcoin’s momentary period of volatility, the future is viewed in a rosy way.

In the end Greg Weisman, co-founder and chief operating officer of Mercuryo, asserts in an interview that: