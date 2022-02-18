Warren Buffett’s top financial guru called Bitcoin a “venereal disease” and drew the ire of Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a recognized promoter of the acceptance of virtual currencies

Although recently Berkshire Hathaway increased its exposure to the bank Nubankwhose business model embraces transactions with cryptocurrencies Charlie Munger, Vice President, friend and senior adviser to Warren Buffett, made it clear that they did not change their opinion about Bitcoin.

Berkshire’s strategic commitment makes it clear that investing in companies with interests in the operation of virtual currencies is not the same as investing directly in these assets.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Reacted to Billionaire Charlie Munger’s Comments Against Bitcoin

Own Buffet already expressed some time ago that digital currencies are “rat poison”. And Munger was not short and described them as “venereal disease”. Furthermore, Munger denounced the “miserable excess” of both venture capital and Bitcoin, saying that cryptocurrencies should be banned.

“I wish it had been banned immediately, and I admire the Chinese for banning it”Munger said Wednesday at the Daily Journal Corp.’s annual meeting, which was held virtually. “I certainly have not invested in crypto. I am proud that I avoided it. It’s like a venereal disease or something. I just find it despicable.”

Charlie Munger, a legend of the markets at 98 years old, is much more than the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. As a friend and second to Warren Buffett he was shaped the investment style of the Omaha tycoonconsidered a “guru” of Wall Street.

“I would argue that venture capital is throwing too much money too fast, and there is a considerable paltry glut in venture capital and other forms of private equity,” the nearly century-old investor emphasized.

But these statements did not go unnoticed and Elon Musk repliedexecutive director of Tesla and SpaceXwho at 50 is perhaps the emblem of the generation of entrepreneurs that dominates today the direction of the financial markets.

In response to a tweet about Munger’s remarks, Musk shared an old memory with Warren Buffett’s partner. “I was at lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail.”, the tycoon wrote.

“It made me quite sad, but I told him that I was okay with all those reasons and that we would probably die, but it was worth a try anyway,” he added.

Probably, behind the debate over Bitcoin lies a generational difference of visions about cryptocurrencies, their role and, essentially, their intrinsic value.

The president of El Salvador joined the discussion, Nayib Bukele40, who came out to say that the country he governs is a sovereign and not a colony of the United States, and that the North American country has no right to interfere in its internal affairs, in response to a bill presented by a group of US senators that seeks to “mitigate the risks of adopting Bitcoin” as legal currency in the Central American nation.

“you have no jurisdiction about a sovereign and independent nation. We are not your neighborhood, your backyard or your front yard. Stay out of our internal affairs. Don’t try to control something you can’t control”, Bukele wrote this Wednesday on Twitter, where labeled the aforementioned US legislators as boomers (born between 1946 and 1965), a term used to refer to the generation born immediately after World War II.

