Warriors’ reaction to Brooks’ penalty for injuring Curry’s teammate

After learning that Dillon Brooks was banned for one game after injuring Gary Payton II, the reaction of the Golden State Warriors was revealed. Stephen Curry and company are not satisfied!

The world of the NBA I was waiting to know the sanction that would be given to Dillon Brooks after hitting Gary Payton II which resulted in a fractured left elbow. Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr and company was not satisfied with what the league decided.

From the moment Payton II went sprawling on the court at FedExForum Stadium, Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson exploded with insults directed at Brooks’ punch. Then Gary’s fracture was confirmed and the Warriors coach sent a strong message against Ja Morant’s teammate.

The tastelessness of losing a teammate to Curry who was able to reduce Morant to have a 34.5% effectiveness in field goals I created an expectation in the Golden State Warriors that the sanction against Dillon Brooks was going to be strong and forceful.

“Never mind, Gary will be out for the foreseeable future, for weeks, that’s all we care about.” was Steve Kerr’s response when asked at a press conference what he thought about the one-game penalty for the player who injured Payton II.

Warriors’ reaction to Brooks’ penalty for injuring Payton II in the playoffs

As reported by ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, the Golden State Warriors’ reaction when they learned of the one-game suspension given to Dillon Brooks was of not being happy, since the wish was that Ja Morant’s partner was suspended at least two games. Even Steve Kerr went so far as to say that the player who injured Gary Payton II should be suspended the same time that Stephen Curry’s partner is out of the NBA courts.