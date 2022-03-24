Warriors sparked a fight between Miami Heat players and coach

In the game Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat of the 2021-22 NBA season, the team that played without Stephen Curry generated a tough confrontation between players and the rival coach. Video!

One of the stellar games of the day NBA of March 23 had Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat like the protagonists. In a duel that he did not have Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the Dubs surprised with such an outstanding level that they generated a fight between players and the coach of the rival team.

The Warriors were coming off three straight losses and one of these falls was against the worst home team of the 2021-22 NBA season: Orlando Magic. The alarms went off in Golden State and the prognosis was not favorable against the Miami Heat of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

The Golden State Warriors cruised to a 118-104 point victory over the Heat with a big surprise performance from Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Damion Leewho registered 30 and 22 units, respectively.

When the Warriors get fired up shooting 3-pointers and they can’t stop moving the ball to find a free shooter, there’s no stopping them. That happened early in the second half of the game against the Miami Heat and Golden Stare’s infernal pace generated a fight between Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem and trainer Erik Spoelstra.

Video: Golden State Warriors generated a fight in Miami Heat

From one moment to another the television broadcast cameras focused on the Miami Heat bench. Jimmy Butler got into an argument with coach Erik Spoelstra. Tempers flared and they had to arrest Udonis Haslem because he wanted to fight Butler. When it seemed that the situation had calmed down, the coach threw the blackboard onto the field hard and also wanted to fight with the forward. All this was generated by the good level of the Golden State Warriors.