Warsaw blocks aid to migrants, MSF leaves Poland





The Palazzo del Campidoglio lit up in green for the “Green Lanterns” awareness initiative, a mobilization born at the Polish border to help refugees and relaunched in Italy by Avvenire. But the government of Poland insists with its hard line against people stuck in the cold, who need help – Ansa

While in Italy the list of those who, also responding to the call of Avvenire, has chosen to light the green lantern of solidarity at their window, at their Christmas tree and in the nativity scene at home, or to light up green the parish, the building or the window, from Poland comes the renunciation of the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders. The same one that had shared and relaunched the “#lanterneVerdi” initiative from our pages to give protection and refuge to migrants who find themselves along the Belarusian border and who are asking to enter Europe.

Doctors Without Borders announced that it was “forced to end her intervention in Poland due to the continuing refusal of the Polish authorities to grant access to the border area with Belarus, where groups of people survive in sub-zero temperatures, in desperate need of medical-humanitarian assistance “.

For three months Msf, he explains in a note, has been asking in vain to be allowed access to the area placed in a state of emergency. «We are facing an unacceptable and inhumane situation. People should not be unlawfully returned to Belarus, ”says Frauke Ossig, MSF emergency response coordinator in Poland and Lithuania.

“Until impartial NGOs are allowed to operate in restricted areas, the death toll, currently of at least 21 people, is likely to rise as temperatures continue to drop,” he warns.

The public moment convened in front of the central Church of San Michele in Borgo di Pisa to launch the initiative and to which some of the lanterns made by the children of the Roma camp of Coltano were also shown – From the Facebook group

Meanwhile, in Italy, in Pisa, the Pisan Coordination for the Balkan route invites you to light a green lantern in every parish, club, association headquarters and in the homes of anyone who wants to express closeness to migrants stranded in the cold and frost on the border between Belarus and Poland.

A symbolic and supportive gesture “to the citizens who live along those borders and who have chosen to follow a path diametrically opposite to that carried out by the EU and by almost all the countries of the Union by turning on a green light in their homes to signal to migrants who will be able to find emergency help there from the evening on ”.

The cartel of 16 associations, pastoral organizations and realities of the city’s civil society committed since February 2021 share the aim of keeping attention alive “on the tragedies that continue to unfold along the migration routes traveled by people fleeing wars and terrorism and who they are unable to enter Europe because they are continually pushed back to the borders ”they argue.

“We ask you to do it not to feel better during the Christmas holidays, but as a symbolic sign of a commitment and a long attention throughout the year” they explained during the public moment convened in front of the central Church of San Michele in Borgo to launch the initiative and to which some of the lanterns made by the children of the Roma camp of Coltano were also shown. A motion is also ready to be proposed to the municipal councils to ask for “legal and safe ways of entry to Europe”.