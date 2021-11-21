Warsaw: “Migrants in small groups at different points”

Belarus has changed tactics in the migrant crisis, directing “smaller groups” to try to cross the border with Poland “in several places”.

It is the Polish Minister of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, who speaks of the change of strategy, warning that it will be necessary “to prepare for the fact that this problem will continue for months”. “There is no doubt that these attacks are directed by the Belarusian intelligence services,” he reiterated. Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko admitted that it is “entirely possible” that his forces have helped people cross the border into the EU, but denied that it was an orchestrated operation. Meanwhile, the Polish Prime Minister, Matheusz Morawiecki, will be visiting Lithuania today, for talks with his counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte, on the refugee crisis on the border. Both governments agree that the crisis is an “attack” on the European Union by Alexander Lukaschenko’s Belarusian regime. The situation between Poland and Belarus continues to be very tense. In recent days, a one-year-old Syrian child has also died of cold, left abandoned in the woods after his parents, injured in a clash with militiamen, were taken away for treatment. In the night between Friday and Saturday, the Polish border authorities rejected several attempts of illegal entry into the country by migrants massed along the border. “The foreigners were aggressive, they threw stones, firecrackers and tear gas,” reads a statement in which it is specified that 195 attempts were made to enter the Polish town of Dubicze Cerkiewne. The Poles also announced of having arrested several people, including four Polish citizens, two Ukrainians, two Germans, an Azerbaijani and a Georgian, accused of having tried to help a group of 34 migrants to cross borders.

To prevent the transit of migrants, Poland will start building a wall on the 180 km border with Belarus in December. It will do so at its own expense, with the approval of Brussels which, in October, in response to a request from twelve EU countries, had clarified that “if a member state deems it necessary to build a fence, it can do so”, as long as it does not rely on European badget.