Warzone 2 confirmed, new details – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II seems to have been confirmed as new chapter of 2022 for the Activision Blizzard series, along with the arrival of some sort of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 although there is not yet an official announcement from the publisher on the precise titles, the matter is reported on the official Call of Duty blog and also re-launched by a considerable amount of youtubers, streamers and influencers specialized in the series, who evidently received information at the about.

According to what is reported on the official Call of Duty blog, as well as summarized in the Charlie Intel tweet below, the 2022 Call of Duty will therefore be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, a direct follow-up to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare of 2019, therefore destined to resume the story of the previous chapter.

An interesting feature is the fact that it relies on a new enginewhich could represent a direct and exclusive passage to the next gen, as the official Infinity Ward tweet that spoke of a “new generation” of Call of Duty seemed to suggest, with the confirmation that the team responsible is that.

The transition to the new engine concerns both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, according to reports from various whistleblowers, with the main game and the free-to-play multiplayer platform being developed from scratch with the new engine. Reportedly, Warzone will represent a “giant evolution of battle royale”.

The presence of a new one is confirmed sandbox mode for Modern Warfare II, which probably refers to the famous Escape from Tarkov-style DMZ that has often been talked about in previous rumors. At this point we await an official presentation by Activision Blizzard.