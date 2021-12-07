Warzone, developers strike for layoffs – Nerd4.life

The developers from Call of Duty: Warzone they called one strike to protest against the layoffs surprise announced in recent days by Activision, which result in cuts to the staff of Raven Software.

On Saturday we reported the news of QA Testers fired after they were promised a raise, and the developers’ strike is the direct consequence, given that the actions taken by the company go practically in the opposite direction to what is requested.

“Participants in this demonstration care about the success of the study,” said ABK Workers Alliance. “Raven’s QA department is essential to the day-to-day functioning of the team as a whole.”

“Terminate contracts of such experienced and efficient testers in a very consistent period of work puts the health of the study members at risk “, adds the trade union organization.

Apparently the layoffs have affected 30% of Raven Software’s QA workers and others could add, all after being assured of a positive change for the future shortly before.

Activision has not yet released any statements about this situation, and in fact given the controversy already underway due to the petition to resign CEO Bobby Kotick, this is certainly not a good time for the publisher’s image.