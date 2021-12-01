Warzone Pacific, trailer, images and details of the Caldera map – Nerd4.life

A few days before the start of Season 1’s Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, Activision shared new details, images and a trailer of the new map Caldera.

The debut of Caldera, set for 8 for those who own Vanguard and the following day for all players, basically marks a new era for Activision’s battle royale that is preparing to kick off Season 1 – Operation Vulcan. The map is set on a circular island and is made up of fifteen large areas, namely Arsenal, Docks, Runway, Ruins, Mines, Peak, Beachead, Village, Lagoon, Airfield, Fields, Sub Pen, Power Plant, Capital and Resort, which you can admire in the images in the gallery below.

With the arrival of Caldera and the start of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1, a number of contained by Vanguard. Among these we find over 40 main firearms, two of which from the Battle Pass, and each customizable with the camouflages unlocked and with up to 10 accessories from the gunsmith, as well as a dozen operators of the SOTF 002-005, to which they will be added during the course of the season.

Season 1 will feature the Vanguard Royale playlist, featuring Vanguard weapons, new vehicles and aerial duels, as well as changes to circle reduction, in-game events and more. The Rebirth Island playlist that will allow you to play on the map of the same name. There is no shortage of new gameplay dynamics. For example, now the winner in the Gulag will return to the field with the equipment with which they won the challenge and the balance of various weapons and various equipment has been changed. For all the details, we refer you to the official Activision website.