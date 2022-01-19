Warzone will remain on PS5 and PS4, new episodes only on Xbox for Benji-Sales – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty: Warzone will remain available on PS5 and PS4 even when Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is effective, while the other episodes of the series will come only on Xbox: this is the hypothesis of the sales expert Benji-Sales.

If you have read our article on Activision Blizzard games that could become Xbox exclusive, you will know that we are talking about a rather rich and important catalog, among which, however, there are consolidated live service productions such as multiplatform.

Call of Duty: Warzone could therefore also remain accessible to PlayStation users and basically play the role of Trojan horse, seeking to bring more players into the Xbox ecosystem.

This would be an absolutely sensible strategy on the part of Microsoft, which in this way would not only avoid giving up the important takings which derive from the famous battle royale on Sony platforms, but would use their popularity to boost their numbers.

Having tried the Warzone experience, those who want to get their hands on the main episodes of Call of Duty will necessarily have to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, whether it’s PC, console or cloud: as an idea it is flawless.