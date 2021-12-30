Warzone’s BR QUARTETS European record is all Italian!

After days and days of speculation, hypothesis and theories, the US streamer Aydan has published a new post criticizing Warzone, and has officially started its adventure also on the BR di Respawn Apex Legends.

For the most competitive players, Apex Legends is certainly the “great opponent” of Warzone, precisely because unlike Activision’s BR it is equipped with the much desired “ranked”, the ranked games we talked about yesterday (in a special also dedicated to Aydan, you will find the details here).

This would be the most important feature that would have pushed Aydan, until yesterday almost entirely focused on Warzone, to take a look at the title of Respawn, on which among other things he has engaged with a long game session on Twitch.

On Twitter Aydan was extremely clear: “this is the last day he will only play Warzone“And then continued”the situation needs to change before he decides to return“. The well-known streamer of the FaZe Clan also supported him Kalei, who in response to the American’s statements said “hopefully everyone will eventually switch to Apex“…

It therefore seems that part of the people of content creators are not only disappointed, but also “infuriated” with the developers for what they presented during the last update, to the point of pushing some of them to “hope” that the big names stop to play.

Certainly a particular situation, which is easily explained by the numerous problems that characterized this entire first phase of Caldera, the new (and beautiful, because it doesn’t rain on this, ed) map that should have been relaunched Warzone globally (and in part it has also done so, at least from the cheaters front – here more details).

Today is the first day I am not going to play Warzone. Gonna be tough for sure and hurts the feels, but that game sucks and needs some changing before I hop on again. Silver 1 in Apex, goal is to hit Platinum tonight! 😆 – NYSL Aydan (@aydan) December 29, 2021

What do you think about community? For the moment Aydan is engaged in Silver 1 on Apex Legends, but has already aimed straight for the rank Platinum… we will see how the Subliners’ CC adventure will evolve over the next few weeks …

The discussion, as always, is absolutely open!

