was a seller at the Wuhan- Corriere.it market

from Online Editorial

The debate on the origin of the virus reopens. Published in the journal Science, according to the study, the woman became ill on December 11, 2019. The first official case was previously identified three days earlier, on December 8.

A woman, seller at the large animal market in the heart of Wuhan, was identified as the first known case of Covid-19. According to a new study, published in the journal Science and edited by virologist Michael Worobey, the woman was infected the11th December 2019. Three days later, therefore, of the case that had been previously indicated by theWorld Health Organization, or that of a man – an accountant who lived thousands of kilometers away from Wuhan – who became infected on December 8.

possible that the studio will reopen the debate on the origin of the pandemic. Has it therefore begun – and these are the two possibilities that have been most taken into consideration so far – because of a leap of virus species itself from wild animals sold in the market to humans, or because of a leak from a Wuhan virology lab. A debate that has fueled geopolitical battles, with little evidence and many open questions.

The scientist who signed the study, Michael Worobey, works at the University of Arizona and one of the leading experts investigating the evolution of the virus. According to him there would be temporal discrepancies in this story, and in particular on what has been disclosed by medical journals as well as by the Chinese authorities. By identifying the first known case in the woman who fell ill on 11 December, Worobey argues that there are strong links between the Wuhan market and the origin of the pandemic. In this city of 11 million people – he told the New York Times – half of the first cases are related to a place that is the size of a football field. It becomes very difficult to explain this pattern if the epidemic has not started in the market.