World

was a seller at the Wuhan- Corriere.it market

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

from Online Editorial

The debate on the origin of the virus reopens. Published in the journal Science, according to the study, the woman became ill on December 11, 2019. The first official case was previously identified three days earlier, on December 8.

A woman, seller at the large animal market in the heart of Wuhan, was identified as the first known case of Covid-19. According to a new study, published in the journal Science and edited by virologist Michael Worobey, the woman was infected the11th December 2019. Three days later, therefore, of the case that had been previously indicated by theWorld Health Organization, or that of a man – an accountant who lived thousands of kilometers away from Wuhan – who became infected on December 8.

possible that the studio will reopen the debate on the origin of the pandemic. Has it therefore begun – and these are the two possibilities that have been most taken into consideration so far – because of a leap of virus species itself from wild animals sold in the market to humans, or because of a leak from a Wuhan virology lab. A debate that has fueled geopolitical battles, with little evidence and many open questions.

The scientist who signed the study, Michael Worobey, works at the University of Arizona and one of the leading experts investigating the evolution of the virus. According to him there would be temporal discrepancies in this story, and in particular on what has been disclosed by medical journals as well as by the Chinese authorities. By identifying the first known case in the woman who fell ill on 11 December, Worobey argues that there are strong links between the Wuhan market and the origin of the pandemic. In this city of 11 million people – he told the New York Times – half of the first cases are related to a place that is the size of a football field. It becomes very difficult to explain this pattern if the epidemic has not started in the market.

November 19, 2021 (change November 19, 2021 | 05:07)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

which subsidies jump to have zero emissions

2 weeks ago

data and information only in 2076 – Il Tempo

23 hours ago

The Trump at the stadium do the tomahawk, a gesture considered racist – World

3 weeks ago

the appeal of the minister of Tuvalu with water to the knees- Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button