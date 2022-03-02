Was anything about Elizabeth Holmes real? What about her voice?

ads

Amanda Seyfried is getting into the turtleneck of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Hulu’s The Dropout. As well as selling a dangerous lie to the masses, Holmes is known for her uncannily deep voice. In the trailer for the series, we see Seyfried intentionally lowering his voice. In the real world, opinions about Elizabeth’s actual voice vary. Is she faking her, like almost everything else?

Is Elizabeth Holmes’ deep voice real?

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that taking down women is practically a national pastime for the United States. And while we’re not suggesting that’s what’s happening to Elizabeth Holmes (she did a lot of really bad things), we can see how she might get to a point where she felt it would be beneficial to have a deeper voice.

Source: Getty Images

Remember when Donald Trump used the word “shrill” as an insult in reference to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign? The world went through this strange period where the recycled reason to discredit women was nothing more than the recording of their voices. This is all due to something to do with how a higher register voice didn’t translate well over the radio in the old days, but that has nothing to do with Elizabeth Holmes.

Rebecca Jarvis, host of the ABC News podcast The Dropout, spoke with Phyllis Gardner, a professor at Stanford, where Elizabeth attended for two years before dropping out. Phyllis, who taught at the medical school, was not in favor of one of her earlier ideas, but she remembered that Elizabeth’s voice sounded different at the time. “When she came to me, she didn’t have a low voice,” Phyllis said. “She was like a typical undergraduate student. The next time I saw her again, she was quiet, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was quite awkward.”

Several years later, when Theranos was in its early stages, Elizabeth would hire former Apple product designer Ana Arriola. Anne described Holmes as passionate, energetic and “expressive with her hands”. Ana also noted Elizabeth’s “distinctive voice,” stating that she used it to draw people into “what she’s conveying, and her conviction and belief really shine through.”

Source: Instagram / @arriolakanada

Ana Arriola (R) giving a speech on product design in San Francisco

Ana added that it wasn’t until later that she found out that Elizabeth’s low voice was supposedly not real. “In all of my interactions with her, she never lost her temper. That was her voice. But other people I worked with really picked up on her loss of voice,” she explained.

“Maybe I needed it to be more compelling to project a personality into a room among male venture capitalists,” she continued.

According to TMZ, who spoke with members of Elizabeth’s family in March 2019, her voice is not fake. Evidently most of the people in her family have low voices, especially her grandmother. However, in an August 2021 episode of WNYC Studios’ On the Media podcast, host Brooke Gladstone and University of Florida professor Tina Tallon listen to a 2005 interview Elizabeth did with NPR where her voice noticeably changes. . Fast forward to the 11 minute mark to check it out.

Source: Hulu

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’

What did Amanda Seyfried do to nail Elizabeth Holmes’ voice?

Amanda Seyfried admitted that she doesn’t think she understood Elizabeth’s voice (although we disagree). Variety reported that during a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Amanda stated, “The shape of my mouth isn’t the same as hers, but I can make sounds a little or a lot like the ones she did.”

To get as close as possible to Elizabeth’s baritone voice, Amanda tried “different breaths and tricks” but still had trouble. However, she assured everyone that the work she put into The Dropout was absolutely the best. “I had to work really hard to get there because I speak at a higher level than she speaks naturally,” Amanda said. So even though [Elizabeth] he was deepening his voice more and more to what we all understand is for the sake of power, to have an impact, I still couldn’t get there.”

Working hard to live a lie is what The Dropout is all about, and we can’t wait to see Amanda’s turn as Elizabeth Holmes.

The first three episodes of The Dropout premiere Thursday, March 3 on Hulu.

