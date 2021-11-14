was at home with mom and sister

A two-year-old child died after falling from the sixteenth floor of a building. It happened in Rennes, France around 3pm. For the child there was nothing to do despite the intervention of the rescue services. The family is in a state of shock, as are passers-by who saw him fall, according to online newspapers.

At the time of the fall in the house with the victim were his twin sister and his mother. The police are investigating the incident: according to initial information, the fall could have been accidental. An autopsy will be performed on the child’s body.