World

was at home with mom and sister

Photo of James Reno James Reno24 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

A two-year-old child died after falling from the sixteenth floor of a building. It happened in Rennes, France around 3pm. For the child there was nothing to do despite the intervention of the rescue services. The family is in a state of shock, as are passers-by who saw him fall, according to online newspapers.

Biella, 3-year-old child falls from the balcony: hospitalized in red code in Turin

Bastia, an 18-month-old baby falls from the terrace: his aunt saves him by catching him on the fly

Cosenza, for the little girl who fell from the balcony in Cosenza (with her parents in the house) declared brain death

At the time of the fall in the house with the victim were his twin sister and his mother. The police are investigating the incident: according to initial information, the fall could have been accidental. An autopsy will be performed on the child’s body.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno24 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

What the cutting of methane emissions will entail after the COP26 agreement

2 weeks ago

a lava bomb runs very fast from the Cumbre Vieja volcano and stops a few meters from a group of experts – PHOTOS and VIDEO

2 weeks ago

According to the exit polls of the Japanese elections, the Liberal Democratic Party will lose many seats but remains by far the most voted

2 weeks ago

At COP26 the time has come for the “how”

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button