Was COP26 a failure?

Between Saturday night and Sunday, after the closing of the final agreement of the COP26 in Glasgow, the prevailing sentiment among the participating negotiators and outside observers was disappointment. Alok Sharma, the president of the conference, was moved Saturday night, said he was “deeply frustrated” and that China and India, which had contributed to diluting the scope of the agreement at the last, will have to “explain to the countries subjected to climate change because they did what they did ».

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, the host country, said that “the joy of the progress made is tinged with disappointment”, and John Kerry, the US climate envoy, was also disappointed. A representative of the Pacific countries, whose island states are among the most exposed to climate change, said COP26 was “a monumental failure,” although others expressed more optimism.

Even if we take into consideration the objectives of the conference expressed by the organizers themselves, it is easy to say that the expectations of COP26 were not met: the first objective, that of renewing the emission reduction plans of the various countries, has not been achieved. More generally, the main objective of the conference, which was to “keep 1.5 ° C alive” (an expression that has become widespread in recent days, which indicates the attempt to keep alive the possibility of limiting the increase in average global temperatures below 1.5 ° C compared to pre-industrial levels) is difficult to define achieved: progress to reduce the increase in global temperatures has been relatively few in Glasgow.

Despite this, there have been numerous positive news. While no new promises have been made on emissions this year, participating countries will be forced to re-discuss them next year, and this was not to be taken for granted. Furthermore, for the first time in the history of the concluding agreements of a UN climate conference, fossil fuels and the need to reduce their use were mentioned: strange as it may seem that they had never been mentioned before, this too is a result.

The most frustrating part of the agreement was certainly the modification, decided at the last minute, of the part dedicated to the disposal of fossil fuels, in particular coal. The first draft of the agreement, circulated days ago, talked about “phasing out the use of coal and financing for fossil fuels.” The second draft, circulated shortly after, had already softened the commitment, but the final version watered it down a lot: there is no longer talk of gradually eliminating the use of coal, but of “gradually reducing it”.

This change, demanded by large coal-user countries such as China and India, has been heavily criticized, because it has greatly reduced the scope on what could have been one of COP26’s biggest advances. Moreover, now that the compromise has been reached, it will be rather difficult to improve and modify it in the conferences of the next few years.

Despite this, this is the first time that fossil fuels have been mentioned in a closing document of a COP.

Another disappointment (this however already clear well before the closing of the conference) concerns the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) for carbon neutrality, i.e. the promises of countries on reducing emissions to reach the condition in which as many greenhouse gases are emitted as they are removed from the atmosphere. At COP26, none of the large greenhouse gas producing countries renewed or upgraded their NDCs, apart from India. Other large countries and regions, such as the European Union, the United States and China, had announced their commitments in the past years, and have not updated them in Glasgow.

This is a serious problem, because according to various analyzes, current promises on carbon neutrality, if not improved, risk leading to a rise in global temperatures of well over 2 ° C by the end of the century, with catastrophic consequences globally.

However, it was clear from the start of the conference that there would be no political will in Glasgow to make new commitments on reducing emissions by the big countries. For this, the best possible fallback measure has been adopted: in the final document, countries are asked to re-discuss their NDCs next year, at the COP27 to be held in Egypt, and then at the next one. Repeating NDCs every year is not a foregone conclusion: according to the Paris agreements, countries are obliged to review their emissions commitments only once every five years. Talking about it every year can be at least a way to evaluate the progress made.

Another key point of COP26 concerns the economic aid that richer countries must provide to the poorest to help them reduce emissions and tackle the impact of climate change. In 2009, at the COP in Copenhagen, rich countries promised that by 2020 they would send at least $ 100 billion a year to the poorest in public and private aid. This did not happen: in 2019, the last year for which data is available, aid amounted to 80 billion.

In Glasgow, the rich countries have renewed the promise made over 10 years ago, and allocated a fund of 500 billion dollars to be paid over 5 years. This money should go half to projects to reduce emissions and half to projects of “adaptation”, that is, to reduce the impact of climate change. This was an important request from poor countries: a large part of the aid sent so far has gone to projects to reduce emissions, such as for the development of renewable energies. But these projects usually don’t need a lot of help: if done correctly, they generate profit and finance themselves.

For this reason, poor countries have asked to increase the share of funds destined for “adaptation” projects, which are often non-repayable and which rich countries are more reluctant to grant. Again, the improvements are only incremental: the allocations were decided over 10 years ago, and in Glasgow they were only confirmed, and made a little more balanced in their delivery methods.