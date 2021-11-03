Was Cristiano Ronaldo the Juve problem? It is certainly not Solskjaer’s

Cristiano Ronaldo’s adventure at Juventus did not end in the best of ways. With the need to be surrendered to be able to return to shine, without being forced to carry a whole team on his shoulders in all matches, a situation that in the end was also weighed on him, in Juventus. Has anything changed at Manchester United? Certainly he has more world-class companions, even if the canvas appears the same, with the Portuguese who has to pull the rabbit out of the hat to avoid a defeat that could compromise, albeit not irremediably, the path towards the round of 16.

Was Cristiano Ronaldo a problem in this Juventus? It is a question that has no answer, because it certainly magnetized all the balloons towards itself, giving a relief from responsibility to others. Instead at United the spotlight is on all the others, on Sancho who is perhaps not worth the 100 million spent in the summer, on van de Beek too often relegated to the bench, on Pogba who does not sign the renewal, on Solskjaer’s statements on Rashford. So the pressure isn’t really too much on him, he doesn’t feel the need – and the duty – to make a difference every time. Yet he does it: the goal against Tottenham was wonderful, the one against Atalanta was not very different.

So Gasperini’s men can blame themselves, but also with one of the best players ever, as done by the coach at the end of the game, albeit good-naturedly. Because admitted and not conceded that Ronaldo was the problem of a Juventus that seemed reduced in men and strength, it is not the problem of Solskjaer and of a Manchester United that paid him less than almost everyone who was on the pitch tonight. Making a difference, however, on a night that could have been half a nightmare, two days after Halloween.