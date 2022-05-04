was eliminated in the group stage and will now play the Champions League final in the same edition

2022-05-03

The Liverpool got into a Champions League final again after eliminate Villarreal with a spectacular comeback at the Ceramics Stadium.

Liverpool’s celebration after advancing to the Champions League final

One of the key players in this feat has been the Colombian louis diazwho a few months ago was eliminated from the competition when he played for porto and that today he was awarded as the ‘MVP’ of the match.

The coffee midfielder is undoubtedly one of the revelations of the competition, since he began this path with one team and will end up playing the final for another and, perhaps, he can lift the ‘Orejona’ in Paris.

Diaz started playing this edition for the porto, his club until January 30, 2022. Coincidentally, the Portuguese team was in Group B with Liverpool, Atlético and Milan. The ‘Dragons’ were third, eliminated in the group stage, although they had a consolation prize for going to the Europa League.