was eliminated in the group stage and will now play the Champions League final in the same edition
2022-05-03
The Liverpool got into a Champions League final again after eliminate Villarreal with a spectacular comeback at the Ceramics Stadium.
Liverpool’s celebration after advancing to the Champions League final
One of the key players in this feat has been the Colombian louis diazwho a few months ago was eliminated from the competition when he played for porto and that today he was awarded as the ‘MVP’ of the match.
The coffee midfielder is undoubtedly one of the revelations of the competition, since he began this path with one team and will end up playing the final for another and, perhaps, he can lift the ‘Orejona’ in Paris.
Diaz started playing this edition for the porto, his club until January 30, 2022. Coincidentally, the Portuguese team was in Group B with Liverpool, Atlético and Milan. The ‘Dragons’ were third, eliminated in the group stage, although they had a consolation prize for going to the Europa League.
The Colombian contributed two goals at that time, which he scored against Milan in each of the matches. Almost two months after being eliminated from the tournament, the Liverpool he signed him and introduced him to the knockout stages. There he has scored two more goals so far, one benfica in the first leg of the quarterfinals and now to Villarreal in the semifinal round. Since UEFA allows a footballer to play for two teams in the same edition of the Champions League, this is the most resounding case.
the trainer himself Jurgen Klopp was shocked by the conditions Diaz and the way he adapted to his Liverpool. ”It’s had an incredible impact, but I don’t particularly like to talk. We were a bit fixed, a bit static up front against a team that defends man to man. We lacked movement and we needed other types of options,” said the German at the end of the match.
“Amazing. It attacks you without fear. It attacks you again and again and again and again ”said, for his part, the captain Van Dijk about the Colombian, who went from having him as a rival to having him as a teammate.