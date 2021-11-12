was funded by Maximo

New furnishings in the Eros Corizza park. The green area of ​​via Govoni was enriched by the presence of a dozen fitness equipment. Metal machinery that will allow the residents of the populous Laurentino Fonte Ostiense to have a space where they can practice outdoor sports.

The collaboration between the Region and Ater

“This project – explained the regional councilor for social policies Massimiliano Valeriani – is the result of a positive collaboration between different realities, which made it possible to create a fitness path in the Corizza park for the benefit of the Laurentino district. It is an experience that – added Valeriani – goes hand in hand with the Ater initiatives for the construction of 11 green areas with playgrounds in as many public housing complexes in the outskirts of Rome ”.

Intervention financed by Maximo

The arrangement of the green area that develops between the popular buildings of the Laurentino was strongly requested by the district council. To achieve it it was necessary to start a synergy that saw the participation of institutional actors such as the Region, but also Ater and the Maximo shopping center which confirmed to Romatoday that it had financed the intervention. “The Department of Housing Policies of the Region, in agreement with Ater, made the areas available after Municipio IX and the Municipality of Rome had refused the use of the municipal areas” explained the municipal councilor of PD Manuel Gagliardi.

Dialogue with the territory

The arrival of the shopping center in the densely populated Laurentino Fonte Ostiense, opened at the end of 2020, was characterized by a dispute also relating to the urbanization works expected in the quadrant. After the legal dispute, the shopping center and the area committees have started a new season of confrontation, aimed at carrying out some interventions in the neighborhood.

A contribution to the relaunch of the district

“Anyone from the area knows that the story linked to the opening of the Maximo shopping center has led to a long debate – Gagliardi always recalled – From that commitment to respect the obligations of the agreement, a collaboration was born between the owners of the shopping center and territory. The mediation work done in the past year today bears its first fruits. The Maximo shopping center was committed to making a concrete contribution to the redevelopment of the Laurentino Fonte Ostiense district and that of the Corizza park represents the first concrete intervention “.