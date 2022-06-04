Was Gerard Piqué’s infidelity to Shakira with the mother of Barcelona player Pablo Gavi? New details of the third in contention | People | Entertainment

This week and he made public a scandal that keeps all the international media and social networks surprised with the news of the alleged infidelity of Gerard Piqué to Shakira, something that neither of them has confirmed or denied.

Few are the details that are known about who could be the third in discord. Although, the Marca media assures that Piqué would have been unfaithful to the Colombian with a “young blonde of about 20 years, who is studying and works as an event hostess (event promoter)”.

The controversies that Shakira and Piqué have sustained in their 12 years of relationship

Was Gerard Piqué’s infidelity to Shakira with the player’s mother Pablo Gavi?

After the news revealed by the communicator Laura Fa in her podcast “Mamarazzis”, who took her cell phone to read the following information: “The singer has caught him with another and they are going to separate”, new details are revealed.

The Barcelona Football Club defender would have been unfaithful to him with the mother of one of his teammates. This new information was revealed by a Turkish journalist, who said that it is “the mother of the young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi” and added that he was not aware of this “incident,” Pulzo wrote.

In addition to that, this communicator published an image in which the player appears with his relatives and pointed to a woman who, supposedly, would be the third in the relationship.

However, the journalist made a mistake in his publication because the woman he pointed to is not Gavi’s mother, but his sister. The young woman is called Aurora Páez Gavira and she is older than the Barcelona player.

A photograph on the 17-year-old footballer’s Instagram account showed that this woman is a few years older than him, as she looks when they were children and says “congratulations to the best sister.”

Although the young woman has her private Instagram account, there are images of how she and her mother, Aurora Belén Gavira, look, although there is no real proof that, in the event of infidelity, it was with one of these two women. . (AND)

We recommend these news