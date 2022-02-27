Was he angry?: Pepe Aguilar scolds Eduin Caz at Premios Lo Nuestro 2022

Eduin Caz is the star of Firm Grouphis talent and charisma have allowed him to become one of the favorite artists of the moment, fame that made it possible for his band to be recognized in The Lo Nuestro Awards 2022.

In said award, his presentation in honor of Vicente Fernández caused a furor and although more than one of his fans went crazy with his songs, there was someone who put together a small riot.

And possibly that person was the one who least expected it, because it was Pepe Aguilar who ended up returning to Caz from the cloud in which the Lo Nuestro Awards 2022 they uploaded it But what was the reason controversial scolding what went viral?

Most likely it was all a misunderstanding and the Angela Aguilar’s father I was just giving advice to the Lead singer of Grupo Firme.

In fact, the same Eduin Caz joked about it a bit, as he uploaded a photograph of the controversial scolding to social networks.

Thus, without giving more details of the alleged scolding that led to Pepe Aguilar, Eduin Caz ended up ironizing the viral photo.

“The joke is to put on a concentration face when they are scolding you (even if you don’t understand or mad * es) so that everything continues to flow,” Eduin Caz wrote in his Instagram stories.

In fact, the successful singer even had the audacity to label Pepe Aguilar in the comical pic, although so far it has not been stated about it. But since he also shared the photo in his stories, it is believed that it was all a joke between friends.

What do you think? Do you think it was really all a show?

KEEP READING:

Is there a duet? Christian Nodal and Grupo Firme assure that “it has already been armed”

Confirmed Camilo and Grupo Firme will do a duet!: here the details