Was he injured again? The reason Klay Thompson didn’t play in the Warriors loss

The great absentee in the loss of Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks was Klay Thompson. Was he injured again? Bolavip tells you.

The irregularity has reached Golden State Warriors. After the break for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the team led by Stephen Curry went from a resounding victory against the Portland Trail Blazers to a resounding defeat with Dallas Mavericks. Klay Thompson he was unable to help his companions.

The Warriors fans thought that the victory was guaranteed and even dared to do a couple of things while the game against the Mavericks finished, but they appeared Luka Doncić and company and They traced a difference of 21 points.

Hard defeat for Golden State Warriors! When Klay Thompson is on the court, something good can always happen, but after being in a questionable state to play against the Dallas Mavericks, it was confirmed the reason he didn’t play in the Dubs’ loss.

Every time Thompson misses a game in the 2021-22 NBA season, it is reason to investigate whether it is a relapse after missing two consecutive seasons due to a break the ligaments of the left knee and the right Achilles tendon. This time around, it has nothing to do with Klay’s previous injuries. Stephen Curry breathes a sigh of relief!

Was he injured again? The reason Thompson didn’t play in Warriors vs. Mavericks

According to Anthony Slater, from The Athletic portal, Klay Thompson did not play in the Golden State Warriors vs. dallas mavericks why you have been feeling sick in the last few days, but the team expects him to travel for all four games on the road against: Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.