Was he really abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp: The judge in charge of the case rejects a controversial photo that shows Amber Heard against the actor, since it is considered incongruous about when it was taken. Find out about all the details here.

Johnny Depp | Source: Diffusion



Amber Heard’s defense has this case more difficult every day, after the judge in charge of the trial with the actor Johnny Depp rejected the request of his lawyers since they wanted to include evidence against the actor on a controversial photograph showing Amber with a broken lip after being mistreated by her ex-partner.





Johnny Depp | Source: Diffusion

During one of the sessions of the legal trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the actress presents a controversial photograph where she appears with a broken lip and assures that her ex-husband made that cut, leaving him a message that said “I’ll be back”.

The judge rejects strong evidence against Johnny Depp

After being an important test against Johnny Depp for the defense of Amber Heardthe judge rejected it due to the period of time in which it was taken, there is an inconsistency. In addition, it was not delivered in the instruction time period in the court case.

According to defense attorneys for actor Johnny Depp, his ex-wife wants to make believe that the photo is from the year 2013, when he denounced this alleged aggression, but the photograph was actually taken in 2012, a year before the attack that Amber Heard claims as evidence against the actor.

“In the kitchen he hit me, and as you know, he wears a lot of rings. I remember how I felt my lower lip break and go between my teeth. There was also blood on the wall” said the ex-wife of Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard’s evidence vs. Johnny Depp claim to be inconsistent

As they claim, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife has confused the dates of the alleged attacksafter speaking with the therapist, and because of her testimony and as evidence the photograph, the jury and the judge have seen her as incongruous.

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Virginia, is paused and will resume on May 16, 2022, at 9 in the morning. The actors will continue to fight to see who wins.