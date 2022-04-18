Was he tied up with America? The reason why Funes Mori no longer plays with Rayados

Would Rogelio Funes Mori arrive at America?

April 17, 2022 11:20 p.m.

In recent weeks, the name of the Argentine-Mexican striker Rogelio Funes Mori would be close to Club América; however, my absence in the Rayados box would have another explanation.

According to journalist Felipe Galindo, Rogelio Funes Mori’s injury was more complicated than expected, so although he was going to return for the royal classic, it finally took a little longer and he would see activity in the coming weeks.

Although the striker remains firm in Monterrey, it is speculated that he could change the scene prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Argentine’s goal is to play with Mexico. For his part, Rayados has no intention of selling his star striker.

Which striker would be in the sights of Club America?

According to reports from the Mediotiempo portal, the Argentine Germán Berterame is one of the clear options for the next Apertura tournament. With the ratification of Fernando Ortiz at the helm of the Americanist group, it is expected that between two or three more reinforcements will arrive at the Coapa nest.

