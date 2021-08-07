Was it America that created the Kardashians or was it the Kardashians who created America?

The question is marzulliana, I know. And, while I’m at it, I’ll also say that I lean more towards the second hypothesis, because the Kardashians – as many have said before me, unfortunately, but let’s do as if – are the American equivalent of the Royal Family. (Technically they would be “the Kardashians”, agreed, but at least for this time the female article wins.) Today, thirteen years ago, the number one episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians – or KUWTK, for those in a hurry –, the reality show that has made all reality shows obsolete until it becomes so in turn, and that in fact will rightly stop with the twentieth and final season, aired in 2021.

In over a decade, botox, prostheses and hyaluronic acid have been injected into breasts, seats, lips and cheekbones. From Kim’s sex tape, coincidentally leaked just before the launch of the reality show – perhaps an advertising maneuver, but also a useful reminder for us girls: in view of coithing, always requisitioning other people’s phones or cameras – to Bruce’s (now Caitlyn Jenner) sex change in an era in which writing on Instagram “Trans Lives Matter” and suddenly feeling like modern activists was not yet cool. The Kardashians have been the real forerunners of all the topics of conversation that have held the bank in America (gambling: in the world) since social networks have begun to invade our daily lives. They started the shameless worship of the image; they founded the religion of the selfie; they started a concrete discourse on transsexuality and gender fluidity; they have raised matriarchy to heights never again reached; have shown the whimsy cancellettiste feminists what is true empowerment female; have helped to normalize mixed and interracial couples, despite the fact that someone has accused them of blackfishing and appropriation of African-American aesthetics (how much time to waste you have that offends you).

Wrongly, being both children of reality TV, the bizarre rise and omnipresence of the Kardashians has been compared to the presidency of Donald Trump. Wrongly, because Trump has enriched himself thanks to the legacy of his father Fred, in a purely European way, while Kris, Kim, Khloé and the various sisters – although they have never been poor – have earned billions of dollars (re)making themselves and then selling themselves by weight of gold, according to a logic that could not be more American. Nothing seems to affect, or have affected, their popularity: not the squinternato brother Rob, who like any man guilty of not complying with the directives of the Momager Kris was relegated to a third-tier role; not the butt that suppresses the appetite or the sheaths that squeeze life compromising vital functions, while any magazine or celebrity praises the body positivity and the acceptance of our bodies.

The Kardashian-Jenner (now it is more accurate to call them that) are not Woke, they are not feminist icons, but neither are the stupid narcissists devoid of talent or brain that the intellectuals of the last hour insist on painting. They are, quite simply, capitalism in human form, and they kardashianize everything that happens to them under fire. From boyfriends and husbands (remember for the inattentive: Kanye West, perhaps the greatest musician of the xxi century, initially did not want to appear in KUWTK, then he also fell for it), passing through jurisprudence (Kim who lectures at the White House and makes us part of his efforts to reform the penal system), arriving at trademarks (Calvin Klein, Pepsi), including those owned (Kylie Cosmetics and SKIMS, modeling underwear line: because the watchword, it was said, is not to accept oneself, but to remodel oneself).

Rattle a couple of numbers to believe: each family member earns up to a million dollars every time they promote a product on social media; the youngest, Kylie, made Snapchat lose 1.3 billion when she tweeted “So someone else doesn’t open Snapchat anymore or is it just me? Uh, it’s so sad!”; Kendall in 2019 would have set aside a small group of 26.5 million with 53 sponsored posts on Instagram. After squeezing – and draining – the potential of reality TV, the Kardashian-Jenners have transformed into a powerful media company thanks to social media, thus making their TV program useless and creating an endless list of aspiring influencers and celebrity that would like to emulate them, without succeeding: on the other hand, even here with us of Chiara Ferragni there is one, the rest is miserable background noise.

But let’s go back for a moment to KUWTK. As much as it was, and as much as it still is, largely written, it has never given up on a component dear to the American public: the Drama. The point is that it was a Drama so absurd, paradoxical, sometimes crazy as to be irresistibly funny: the Kardashian-Jenners did not want to show only the presentable and aspirational version of their lives, they wanted to show everything, vulnerability and unreasonableness included. Kim’s 72-day wedding to Kris Humphries, when the preparations last longer than the wedding itself; his whining, anguished and intense reconstruction of the robbery suffered in Paris; the infidelities of the sisters’ boyfriends and husbands; diamond earrings lost during a swim in the ocean; the quarrels between Kim and Khloé with handbags in the face because the first had bought a Bentley and the second could not care less.

Between fiery bickering, brilliant intuitions and endless dramas, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has shaped and fed a large slice of America very sensitive to the charm of dynastic power, of an almost unlimited wealth and a cheerful and carefree cafonaggine, in which it is easier to identify: I have the money, but it does not mean that it must have taste, and this in a certain sense makes me closer to the poor like you. It is not clear what the future holds for family members, when KUWTK will abandon the small screen. But there is a bet that – having proven to be able to skillfully evolve with the times – each of them will find a way to stay in the spotlight. Lately, many have been speculating on Kim’s potential political ambitions, especially after her husband’s race stopped – well, running is an understatement. “I guess, never say never,” she replied when asked if she would ever run for president. If I were Michelle Obama, I would already be shaking.