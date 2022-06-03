Entertainment

Was it because of Will Smith?: The truth behind Nicole Kidman’s unexpected meme at the Oscars | TV and Show

Actress Nicole Kidman ended up becoming a meme after she was captured in pictures with a reaction of absolute surprise. However, the moment would not come from where everyone believes.

Nicole Kidman ended up becoming a meme after a postcard captured the exact moment in which the famous actress is seen, she looks totally amazed. Said image, many media assured, would be his reaction to seeing Will Smith punch Chris Rock.

However, what astonished Kidman It would have nothing to do with the controversial episode at the ceremony.

The Best Actress nominee appears in the image with her eyes wide open as well as her mouth open in surprise. In turn, she can see Kidman in position as if she is going to stand up.

However, to the sorrow of many, Kidman’s reaction it didn’t even happen in the middle of the ceremony. According to The Huffington Post, the viral photo occurred before the awards ceremony began. In fact, as they stated, other photographers captured a similar moment where Kidman appears with the same gesturebut waving one of his arms in the air.

In fact, according to ET Online, by the time Will Smith walked onstage and yelled at Chris Rock, the actress was wearing her husband Keith Urban’s jacket.

In any case, and although it is not a direct reaction to what was experienced in one of the most tense moments of the evening, various users on Twitter highlighted that Nicole Kidmanthat in 2017 was also transformed into a meme after they highlighted the particular way in which he applauded.

