Was it Tata Martino? With 50 games with El Tri, this is how his effectiveness goes

The game between Mexico and the United States it will be special for Gerardo Martino. The strategist will 50 games in charge of the Mexican National Team and although the latest results have left many doubts, it has a favorable balance in all aspects.

Of the 49 games at the head of the Tricolor, Tata has 33 wins, nine draws and seven setbacksfor an effectiveness of 73%, which makes it one of the most winners of the Tri in recent timesabove Ricardo La Volpe and Juan Carlos Osorio.

The image of Tata Martino before the fans has been deteriorating for the results obtained against the United States during 2021, as it fell to the Stars and Stripes in the Gold Cup and Nations League Finals, as well as in the Octagonal heading to Qatar 2022 in the city of Cincinnati.

The fans have asked for his dismissal on more than one occasion After those setbacks and not seeing that El Tri wins firmly in this tie, but the numbers support it and that is why he has the support of both the players and the managers of Mexican soccer.

During this time the Tata has found a nucleus of almost 30 players who are the ones with whom he has played most of his official matches, although in his three years he has called for all his pre-lists, lists and microcycles to 107 soccer players.

Tata has also given himself the task of debut 41 playersamong which are Jorge Sánchez, Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, Luis Romo, Efraín Álvarez, Santiago Giménez, Julian Araujoamong others, these being the most regular in their calls since they were sheathed for the first time.

Tata has given him an offensive face

The Martino’s style of play has caused that el Tri has an offensive face during his gamessince he usually has the ball most of the time and although he only accumulates a scandalous win in his 49 games directed, which was a 7-0 against Cuba in the 2019 Gold Cup, he is two scores away from reaching 100 goals in his era.

Raul Jimenez is he leading scorer in the Martino process with 13 goals, but Wolverhampton’s is the one that has been involved in the most goals for El Tri, since has had to do with 19 of the 98 goals. The Tepejí del Río attacker is followed by Uriel Antuna with eight goals and seven assists.