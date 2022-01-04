Was January 6 a coup? All we know about the attack on the Congress- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

The Congressional and FBI investigations have yielded many answers and led to hundreds of indictments. Now they will verify Donald Trump’s possible responsibilities

from our correspondent

WASHINGTON – Clues, documents, witnesses. But we still don’t have definitive answers to key questions about the January 6 assault. Starting with the most important: was there a plan agreed with the White House? Was it a subversive maneuver conceived by Donald Trump or did the situation get out of hand even to the former president? There are two lines of investigation. On the one hand, the investigative work of the FBI and the judiciary. On the other hand, the reconstruction of the facts and the political context by the parliamentary commission established on 24 June 2021 by the speaker of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi. Nine deputies are part of it: seven Democrats and two Republicans, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who have dissociated themselves from the boycott decided by the Trumpian leadership.

1) At what point are the investigations of the judiciary?



On Friday, December 31, Washington Attorney General Matt Graves took stock of the results achieved so far. On January 6, 2021, a crowd of at least 30,000 people listened to Trump’s rally first and then marched to Capitol Hill. We can report, from direct experience, that among the demonstrators there was everything: angry Trumpian supporters, but harmless and disturbing organized groups, equipped with helmets, bulletproof vests, sticks, stinging spray. The FBI estimated that around 2,000 militants actively participated in the onslaught of Congress. The focus was on three formations: Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and, most recently, 1st Amendment Praetorian. The riots resulted in the deaths of a policeman and four demonstrators.

2) Were there any convictions?



Attorney Graves stated that, at the moment, 725 individuals have been indicted on different charges. Of these 225 will have to answer for aggression or resistance to a public official; 75 had life-threatening weapons with them. Over 140 officers were injured. About 165 defendants pleaded guilty to various crimes. For the moment the courts have judged 70: 31 are in prison; 18 under house arrest; 21 on probation.

3) What are the political complications?



Today the Minister of Justice, Merrick Garland, will publicly explain how the criminal investigation will continue. Most likely he will repeat that the judges will go through with it. In other words: they will verify what the responsibilities of Trump, his ministers and his advisers have been. In parallel, the Chamber’s commission of inquiry is moving, which has already collected the version of 300 witnesses and examined 35,000 documents, despite the lawsuits filed by Trumpian lawyers and the refusal to collaborate by characters such as strategist Steve Bannon and the former boss. by White House staff, Mark Meadows. The commission has mobilized 40 specialists who are exploring three paths: the possible links between the most violent fringes and the organizers of the rallies; the link between these field organizers and the former president’s advisers, including parliamentarians; the role of the White House, that is, of Trump and his family.

4) What was Trump’s role?



And here we are at the crucial point. All the investigative activity at some point could knock on the doors of Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s residence. Trump escaped impeachment thanks to the Republicans vote in the Senate on February 13, 2021. But the reconstruction of the facts leaves little doubt: the leader of the White House has encouraged the assault. The parliamentary commission disseminated the emails, the text messages sent by the advisers to the president, including those of his son Donald Jr. Everyone, including Ivanka Trump, asked him to stop the riots with a public appeal. Trump did so very late, when the Capitol was now at the mercy of real militiamen and other grotesque presences, such as the Shaman. There are many aspects to be clarified. Trump, for example, ignored the request, which at one point became a plea, for reinforcements for hours. The commission will present a final report in the coming months. It is very likely that he will recommend that the Justice Department prosecute the former president for ignoring his number one duty: to ensure the security of national institutions. All the more so since, after January 6, he continued to harass state officials to subvert the electoral result.