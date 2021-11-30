Was Logan’s director really hard at work on a Boba Fett movie?

In December the new TV project born as a spin-off of The Mandalorian, or The Book of Boba Fett, the new series of Star Wars set in the far distant galaxy that sees as protagonists Temuera Morrison as the bounty hunter e Ming Na Wen in those of Fennec Shand, expected in absolute exclusivity starting from December 29th on the Disney + catalog. Now, Kathleen Kennedy – president of Lucasfilm – confirmed in an interview with Empire Magazine that the director James Mangold it was never in any way connected to a Boba Fett story, in any film dedicated to the character.

Kennedy has in fact clarified that there was no precedent with Mangold (here the original news), unlike instead of Josh Trank, the director of the latest film dedicated to Fantastic Four, who would therefore have approached the making of a film dedicated to Boba Fett but canceled after the disastrous result obtained at the box office by the Marvel Comics film dedicated to Reed Richards and partners. James Mangold has therefore never worked on a story related to the intergalactic bounty hunter, a fate that now appears rather unlikely given that Boba is experiencing a real “second youth” thanks to his appearance in the TV series on Disney +.

Recall that James Mangold rose to the headlines thanks to Logan – The Wolverine, the 2017 film dedicated to the clawed mutant played by Hugh Jackman loosely based on the Marvel Comics comic series Old Logan by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven (which you can find on Amazon at a very special price), while he will soon be back behind the camera for Indiana Jones 5, that is the return to the big screen of the famous archaeologist played once again by Harrison Ford.