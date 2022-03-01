Was Maks Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine?

Getty Maks Chmerkovskiy

The former professional dancer “Dancing With the Stars” Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is currently stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, gave an update on Monday, February 28, on how he is doing, admitting that he is “not doing well” at the moment and was in detention. This is what he had to say about the entire test.

Maks said being arrested was “a reality check”

In an Instagram video, Maksim opened up about what has been going on lately while he was stuck in Kiev, Ukraine, where he was filming the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance” when the Russian invasion began. He said there are a lot of fights and he got arrested at one point, which was a big reality check for him.

Maks conveyed to his followers:

Just a bunch of fights everywhere. The streets are crazy. At one point, I got arrested about a foot away from here, but again, all good, I promise. That was probably the least traumatic moment of this whole thing as far as Ukraine goes, but for me, it was just a reality check. No matter what it is and how it is, it’s a crazy reality check.

“I’m just trying to stay focused,” the professional dancer said. She has been holed up in a hotel and her bomb shelter as the fighting draws closer to Kiev. Maks did not offer further details about her arrest, but she said she believes it is time to flee Ukraine and she plans to try to reach the Polish border. He also admitted that although he has better options than most Ukrainians, he is still a bit nervous.

He went on to say that he has “a lot to unpack” about the whole thing, but is “not in a state of mind right now to do it.”

On his Instagram stories, Maks admitted that he’s “not okay” right now.

In an Instagram story, Maksim wrote that he has been watching videos of the fighting in nearby Kharkiv: Kharkiv is the second largest city in Ukraine after Kyiv; it’s about six hours east of where Maksim is, and after seeing the photos and videos of innocent people being injured, he’s not doing well.

Maks wrote:

I’m really not okay right now. I see videos of people whose legs were blown off minutes ago by the shelling that is happening in Kharkiv RIGHT NOW. I won’t post those things, but I see them all and it’s extremely disturbing. THEY ARE KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE!!!!” Pray that the meeting taking place right now will make a difference and KEEP SCREAMING ABOUT THIS FUCKING GENOCIDE ON THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS! It’s working and the entire planet is finally coming together for something!

In the comments, his former colleague from “Dancing With the Stars”Carrie Ann Inaba said she’s praying he’ll soon be home with his wife, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd, and their son Shai. The two are at the family home in the Los Angeles area.

“Praying for his safe return to Peta and her family. And for thinking clearly so you stay safe,” the “Dancing With the Stars” judge wrote. “Your voice is being heard. And we all appreciate the way she has used her platform. Her honesty and her love and respect for her countrymen and countrymen is motivating many of us to get involved. And her constant communication has been a powerful reminder to many of us who are so far away. Thank you also for letting us know how we can help.”

If you’re looking for ways to help, both Maks and Peta have mentioned the efforts of Bethenny Frankel’s B Strong Foundation, which helps people in need during all kinds of international crises. You can donate to the efforts here.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Truck falls off a bridge and crashes into the Charles River in Massachusetts [VIDEO]