Was Marc Anthony in love with Selena Quintanilla? The singer spoke about the affection he had for her

The singer Marc Anthony started talking about what was the beginning of the career between him and Selena Quintanilla, because they started almost at the same time, only she had much more luck and her songs were successful before his.

“We were both born here (in the United States). At first we had problems with our Spanish and we were learning to speak it together,” he said in an interview with MDZ.

Although already 27 years have passed since the murder of the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’, continues to keep his legacy alive, as well as the musical themes that are still playing. He is still behind bars Yolanda Saldívar, who under a hoax took his life on March 31, 1995.

“He had incredible love for her. I think Selena shines because of the way she handled her life, her talent, her career… We had a lot of pressure to learn the language but we will always laugh at the fact, ”said the interpreter of ‘Your life in the mine’.

It was in this way that he stated that he felt her as a great friend, because many would have liked to have been able to count on a collaboration of these two great artists, who would undoubtedly fall in love with more than one with their songs.

“Many doors opened for him the way he managed to open them in the market where the American citizen can earn a living singing in Spanish and traditional music from their country. To this day we still feel the impact. You know? That is why it is an honor for me to say that he considered her a friend, ”said the interpreter of ‘Vivir mi vida’.

As if that were not enough, both singers shared similar tastes and we are referring to the love they had so much for sports cars, as well as classics.

The salsero has always been quite striking in love and it is that he has had couples who belong to the world of entertainment, some of them are: Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres (mother of two of his children), singer Jennifer López (mother of two of her twins), the Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima. However, a week ago he announced his new commitment to Miss Universe Paraguay 2021, Nadia Ferreira.

