Was Mars inhabited? Ingenuity is about to reveal it to us

Ingenuity’s new target, the river delta present at the Jezero crater, could be crucial in the mission to Mars

After a short period of stop linked to the intense solar activity that slowed down the objectives, Ingenuity returns to talk about itself. A new meeting is now expected.vous than rejoining the helicopter to the rover Perseverance thanks to a series of flights, estimated between four and seven, which will bring the aircraft back to Wright Brothers Field, the landing area of ​​the mission.

But this will not be the only planned novelty. According to what was declared by the NASA, a software upgrade has been planned in the next few days that will allow Ingenuity to acquire new navigation capabilities, making it more ready for subsequent activities on the red planet.

Ingenuity’s mission and what the next target will be

Ingenuity Flight 15 will therefore take the aircraft to an area called Raised Ridges. It will be a linear path of 406m lasting 130 seconds, carried out at a decidedly reduced speed. In fact, the feed is set at 5 m / s. During this journey, in which the expected height above the ground will not exceed 12 meters, other valuable photographic material will be collected which will be used by NASA for subsequent evaluations.

Although this is just the umpteenth demonstration of flight skills, this specific activity is a test bed for the vehicle. In fact, due to the change in seasonal conditions on Mars, the atmosphere is less dense than in previous months. This will cause the device to stress its rotors at 2700 RPM for a considerable distance. It would therefore be a real test, also useful for understanding the challenges of the future.

The goal of Ingenuity’s fifteenth flight, however, remains reuniting with Perseverance and reaching the ancient river delta. If there have ever been any traces of biological life, scientists expect to find them in this very area where the signs of intense activity linked to the movement of water seem to be unambiguous.

