Was Neymar unfaithful? Bruna Biancardi, his girlfriend, answers

Brazilian footballer’s relationship neymar With model Bruna Biancardi it seems as if she is holding on to a thread. A month after the birth of the couple’s first child, The woman reacted to what would be the new infidelity of the Al-Hilal player.

“Good afternoon. I know what happened and I am disappointed again. But in the last phase of my pregnancy my attention and concern is exclusively focused on my daughter and at this time I am going to think only about her. “Thank you for your kind messages,” Bruna wrote on her social networks.

Ney’s partner’s reaction related to a series of leaked videos and photos. The star is visible in these Two women in a nightclub in Barcelona (Spain).

Right after playing qualifiers for the North American World CupA, Ne traveled to Barcelona and attended a ceremony with many celebrities. There was, apparently, a spy at the scene who leaked serial information about his behavior to the press.

It was Brazilian journalist Leo Dias, who published the photos on his website. In them, the footballer is seen in a nightclub with two women, who hug him and caress his face.

These photos were seen by Ney’s teammate and apparently, after confronting the player, he confirmed the inevitable: Neymar was unfaithful once again. Although she did not mention the player’s name on her network, she made it clear that she was “very disappointed.

The truth is that this is not the first time that “10” has committed apparent disloyalty. Last June it was revealed that he was having an affair with influencer Fernanda Campos

“I dare say I make mistakes every day on and off the field. But I deal with my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my privacy with my family and friends… all of this affecting one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of being with was the mother of my son,” Neymar said at the time and added. “I don’t know if it will work or not, but today I’m sure I want to try it. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our child will prevail, our love for each other will strengthen us. Always us. I love you”.