Was Obi-Wan Kenobi in love with Padme?

MADRID, June 7. (CultureLeisure) –

Starring Ewan McGregor, the new Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi woke up, besides old and painful memories, one of the most emotional moments for its protagonist. And it is that the third chapter has unearthed the affection he felt for Padmé Amidala, Anakin’s great love, so there are already those who ask again if the jedi master was deeply in love of the character played by Natalie Portman.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

The notable presence of Darth Vader marked the third installment of the Disney + series that, in addition to epic and dark moments, also had room for emotion and sentimentality. And without a doubt, one of the most emotional passages was in which the Jedi Master recalls his days with Padmé, the mother of Princess Leia.

As Star Wars fans will already know, after rescuing young Organa from her captors on Daiyu, Obi-Wan tells the little girl that reminds you a lot of someone from your past, as stubborn and fearless as her.

Leia interprets Kenobi as referring to his mother, Padmé. At that moment, asks if he is her biological father to which he replies, “I wish I could say I am, but no I’m not.”

And it is that, there are not a few fans who wonder if, after Obi-Wan’s words, he will not hide having been deeply in love with Padmé. However, nothing is further from reality.

Though the Jedi Master experiences a feeling of longing and loss towards the princess and then a senator from Naboo, whom she had known almost since she was a child, it is the memory of her former friend that comes to the surface when she sees her daughter. Do not forget that the Jedi master was one of those who knew best in depth to Leia’s progenitor, but always as her friend and protector.

And while what she really wishes is that she could offer Leia a satisfactory answer to all the questions that assail the young about his biological parents, Obi-Wan is unable to give it to him.





Kenobi still blames himself for Amidala’s death, which is not surprising, since he feels partly responsible for Anakin fully embracing the dark side. More so, when he about to become a Sith, the young man used his powers against his beloved.

DISCARDED LOVE TRIANGLE

Of course, it is not the first time that this question has arisen among the followers of the galactic franchise. Even a script version of Episode III was going to have a love triangle between Anakin, Amidala and Obi-Wan Kenobi himselfbut this possibility was finally discarded.

Had Kenobi’s love interest for Padme remained, I would have given more reasons for Anakin’s contemptuous attitude toward him for the entire length of the tape, beyond, of course, the manipulation to which it was subjected by Palpatine.

The only one another person for whom Kenobi could have some kind of romantic interest was Duchess Satine Kryze, the ruler of Mandalore during the Clone Wars, but chose the Jedi Order over her. Nonetheless, they still had feelings for each other when Darth Maul murdered her, which seems to show that she never intended to be romantically involved with anyone else.