Was Olivia Wilde unfaithful to her ex-husband with Harry Styles? This was answered by the actress

The story of this couple began in the casting of the movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, in which Olivia Wilde is the director and Harry Styles is the protagonist. This happened in November 2020 and it was already rumored that the director had broken up with her partner Jason Sudeikis.

In January 2021, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde appeared at a wedding holding hands and it was said that this new relationship would have caused the breakup with Sudeikis and that they had even been dating long before.

After becoming official the relationship between the director, 28, and the singer of “Golden”, 28. The media began to talk about infidelity, a situation that Olivia recently spoke about.

“Our relationship ended long before I met Harry. My relationship with the father of my children did not end overnight. It was a very bumpy road,” Wilde said.

The director also indicated that the problems of coexistence with Jason began in the pandemic “Once it became clear that coexistence was no longer good for children, it became something responsible not to cohabit.”

So far, Olivia and Harry stay away from the media and prefer not to talk about their relationship. Well, the singer’s followers are not very satisfied with this couple and have left negative comments.

