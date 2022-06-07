Was Piqué unfaithful to Shakira?

Getty Images Gerard Pique and Shakira

In Spain, the rumors of an alleged infidelity on the part of the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué to Shakira do not stop after the couple confirmed that they are in the process of separation.

It was the Mamarazzis podcast of the journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez where what would be serious problems between the two was uncovered.

According to the communicators, the Barcelona captain would have gone to live in his single apartment in the Sarriá-Sant Gervasi district. The commentators affirmed that the breakup would have occurred due to infidelity on the part of Piqué with a young model, 20 years old, with whom he would have been seen entering his new home.

“There are those who have seen, for a few weeks now, the Barca captain return to life, spending nights and days in his old flat on Muntaner street, next to Plaza Adriá. Some of his neighbors have confirmed this to El Periódico, ”wrote journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas.

In recent images captured by Europa Press, Piqué is seen leaving the house he shares with Shakira. Everything indicates that the soccer player continues to maintain a very close relationship with his two children.

Analyzing the social networks of the interpreter of “Hips don’t Lie”, the last photo she uploaded with the father of her children was for Valentine’s Day, on April 14. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” the Colombian wrote next to the image where they appear very caramelized.

While 11 weeks ago he published an extensive tribute to the athlete, celebrating his 600 games and showing how much he admires him. This presumes that the singer was happy with her partner just under 3 months ago.

“600 games! I don’t think he ever did 600 concerts. Your achievements are unprecedented. History is a continuous present and you are here to continue forging yours, your club’s, ours and that of future generations. You are made of a material that only God knows and for me you are the best example of struggle, perseverance and sincerity for our children. These years with you I have realized that you came to this world to change paradigms. You have a lot left to give us! In football and in so many other aspects of your extraordinary life; Because there is not, nor will there be another Gerard Piqué. An exceptional human being”, were his words to praise Piqué.

The 45-year-old Colombian singer and the 35-year-old soccer player had a solid relationship for more than 11 years. They met in 2010 during the recording of the video “Waka Waka”, where the athlete appears along with other soccer players. The couple, who have never married, have two children, Sasha and Milan Piqué Mubarak.