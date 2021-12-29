Was Richard III innocent? The new theory of the researchers exonerates the king for the murder of the princes of Torre- Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

The team, led by Philippa Langley explains that Edward V, the elder of the two boys, may have been allowed to live elsewhere under an assumed name.

LONDON – It is a mystery that over the centuries, from the Middle Ages to today, has not found a solution and which is still at the center of questions, theses, reconstructions and researches. What happened to the princes of the Tower? The version entrusted to history and reinforced by Shakespeare who were imprisoned and then killed in 1483 by Richard III, the bad uncle willing, in order to gain access to the throne, to eliminate his nephews Edoardo and Riccardo. Five centuries later, a twist: it is possible that the double murder never happened and that the two children grew up quietly away from court in a village in Devon.

It is a hypothesis that must be taken seriously if to formulate it Philippa Langley, writer, passionate about the Plantagenets who with extraordinary precision identified in 2012 the burial place of Richard III, whose remains were exhumed in a parking lot in Leicester. The research led his team to the church of St Matthew, in the village of Coldridge, where in 1511 a certain John Evans had a chapel built full of what today seem indications of its true origin: the symbols of the royal family and, on the huge stained glass window, a portrait of Edward V, the child king who was declared illegitimate at the age of twelve and disappeared from circulation. There are only two other portraits of him. What’s Edward V doing in Devon?

Our studies seem to indicate – he explained to Telegraph researcher John Dike – whom Edward was secretly shipped to Devon, to the estate of his half-brother Thomas Gray. It is possible that the safety of the twelve-year-old, and presumably of his brother Riccardo, was agreed upon by Riccardo and Elizabeth Woodville, mother of the princes. What is certain is that in early March 1484 Elizabeth wrote to her eldest son, Thomas Gray, Marquis of Dorset who had fled to France, informing him that he could return to England because Richard, now king, had forgiven him. Two days later, on March 3, Richard sent his trusted collaborator, Robert Markenfield, on a mission to Coldridge, a village that was part of Gray’s property. Some time later, the mysterious John Evans appears in the same village and is awarded the title of Lord of the Manor and guarantor of the area’s fallow deer park. A man – explains Dike – of whom nothing is known, who is granted very prestigious titles: very strange.

Together with the chapel, here is the new thesis. John Evans and Edoardo were the same person. The prince was not killed in the Tower of London. Yes saved. It was Riccardo, perhaps not quite as ferocious as he has been depicted in history, who organized a new existence for him. Wanting to make sure that sooner or later the truth would come out, Edoardo-Evans had a rebus monument built: on the collar of the portrait of the king, 41 fallow deer (just like the park entrusted to John Evans and 41 like the years Edward would have been when the chapel was built). Will it be true? A centenary thriller that looks like the plot of a novel.