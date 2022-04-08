Was Santiago Solari right with Sebastián Córdova?

Sebastián Córdova never recovered his best version since his departure from America. Now, in Tigres he is not highly regarded by Miguel Herrera.

America He signed six elements that caused him a large expenditure of money and that generated many questions due to his level in the Closure 2022. However, the real bombshell of the summer occurred at the beginning, with the failed exchange between Las Águilas and Chivas with Sebastian Cordova and Uriel Antuna.

Both squads wanted to get rid of their respective player. Despite the fact that both footballers finally left the institution, due to the controversy that the barter would have been, it was not carried out. On that occasion, the differences between Córdova and Las Milonetas were raised for the first time, led by Santiago Solari.

After a magnificent level, which allowed him to be an essential part of the squad that finished in first place in the regular phase of the last contest and that earned him the call to the Mexican National Team, the midfielder began to have a series of attitudes that bothered to the high command. With his performance declining, he was asked for his departure.

And time seems to have proved the Argentine strategist and managers right: in the current championship, the creative did not have too many opportunities in the tigers from Michael Herrera: he played ten games, but only started three. Even in two of them he did not complete the 90 minutes because he was replaced.

His numbers on offense

In the meetings of the MX League, the one born in Aguascalientes gave two assists and completed nine key passes. In addition, he only shot once on goal, without luck, so he has not yet been released on the net with the Los Felinos shirt.

