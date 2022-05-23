Was Selena Quintanilla Marc Anthony’s ‘Forbidden Love’? He talks about it himself.

Undoubtedly, Marc Anthony and Selena Quintanilla They would have formed one of the most important couples and musical fortunes in the industry, but the singer’s early death spoiled the salsero’s plans.

And it is for nobody a secret that the “Queen of Tex-Mex” She was right at the peak of her artistic career when Yolanda Zanzibar decided to end one of the new promises of music.

Within his legacy are great hits like “Si una vez”, “Bidi bidi bom bom” and “El chico del apartamento 512”, since to date they continue from generation to generation without validity.

Not to mention that at 23 years old, she was one of the most attractive and beautiful women in the industry, so it’s no surprise that her beauty took over some celebrities.

In this case enter Mark Anthony, who 25 years after the death of the interpreter, has dared for the first time to talk about the feelings he had for her, because her death was a heavy blow to him.

Despite the fact that the salsero has always been characterized by bringing the most beautiful women to his side, there was a love that was never given to him, and it is about nothing more and nothing less than Selena Quintanilla.

Within the love history of the singer and actor, celebrities such as the model Shannon de Lima, the mother of his twins, Jennifer Lopez and his new fiancée, the former beauty queen, Nadia Ferreira.

Without fear, the singer speaks for the first time of the deceased interpreter of “Como la flor”, whom he remembers with great affection since the two began their respective careers at the same time and now, everything would have been very different.

Was Marc Anthony in love with Selena Quintanilla?

In a recent interview, the interpreter of “Living, living”, He shared that the two were quite similar, and without a doubt, since their Latin roots caused them to have some complications with Spanish.

“We were both born here (in the United States). At first we had problems with our Spanish and we were learning to speak it together,” Jennifer Lopez’s ex acknowledged.

Many fans have hoped that he would have loved that the two famous would have had some collaboration, and even a romance, because it would have been the perfect pair.

“I had an incredible love for her. I think Selena shines because of the way she handled her life, her talent, her career… We had a lot of pressure to learn the language, but we will always laugh about it.”

It is worth mentioning that the short time they met, the singer acknowledges that he came to have a great affection for him, and he can say with honor that he considered her a true friend.

“Many doors opened for him the way he managed to open them in the market where an American citizen can earn a living singing in Spanish and traditional music from his country. To this day we still feel the impact. You know? That’s why for me it’s a honor to say that I considered her a friend.

