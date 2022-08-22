Was She Jealous? Jennifer Aniston Reportedly ‘Furious’ Over Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy Nomination

According to reports, Jennifer Aniston she’s not happy that her friend and co-star Reese witherspoon received a nomination for Emmy this year for The Morning Show.

A source tells Star Magazine that the Friends alum is enraged that she didn’t make the final list of nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Jen’s camp is privately letting people know she wasn’t trying to get a nomination this year and she’s happy for Reese.”A source close to the actor told the outlet.

However, the sources claimed that Anistonwho got the go-ahead for the show in 2020, is “privately furious and very embarrassed,” despite her rep denying the story to the publication.

The actresses have reportedly strained their bond despite having a rich history of friendship, as they both starred as sisters on the hit sitcom and now star together on the show. AppleTV+.

“Both are professionals, but there are many blank eyes”said a source about their dynamic on set.

“And it’s telling that Jen’s friends say that Zendaya [de Euphoria] is a lock to win. It smells like sour grapes”added the source.